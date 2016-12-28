Caring teacher inspires a famous quarterback to visit his young fan in the hospital

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack Pause

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

0:26 Defensive drill at Huskies' Peach Bowl practice

3:07 Doug Baldwin: Seahawks "need to look at ourselves in the mirror"

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice