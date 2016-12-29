Disabled coal workers are penniless and desperate after lawyer caught in fraud probe

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

2:36 How the U.S. census will change in 2020

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

4:15 Alabama OL Jonah Williams talks friendship with Jake Browning

2:30 Seahawks' Michael Bennett, wearing sack-dance 'Two Pumps Only' shirt, on pal Cliff Avril, more

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

4:11 Alabama OLB coach Tosh Lupoi knows many UW players