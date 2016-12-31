Baby eagle emerges from its shell as watch continues for its sibling

A baby eagle has emerged from its shell, just in time for New Year’s Eve.
The eaglet, known as E9, hatched at 7:33 a.m. Saturday for all the world to see.
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, sponsored by Dick Pritchett Real Estate Inc., has maintained a constant vigil on the 60-foot-high nest of mother eagle Harriet and mate M15 as they have tended to their two eggs in a North Fort Myers tree. The camera was set up four years ago to monitor the nest and has been viewed by more than 16 million people worldwide.
“SWFEC is excited to announce the first hatch of the 2016/17 season,” the camera’s website announced Saturday. “E9 hatched at 7:33am on 12/31/16! Welcome to the world E9!”
Welcome to the World little one! Hatched 7:33am ET on the last day of 2016. See video here: https://t.co/TCuUAviLfR pic.twitter.com/sQ1jmJQMfH— SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) December 31, 2016
Born at 7:33am live on @SWFLEagleCAM #America #baldeagle #awesome #HappyBirthday #HAPPYNEWYEAR pic.twitter.com/vI86hzKWTT— Jodi Mohrmann (@jodi_mohrmann) December 31, 2016
Excitement has been building since Thursday afternoon when a crack, or pip, was observed on one of Harriett’s two eggs. Harriet laid her first egg Nov. 22; the second arrived three days later.
Harriet has constantly and carefully huddled over her eggs, and she had a challenge keeping them warm during the cold snap Friday evening and overnight. M15 has been no slouch, fetching food and helping out with keeping the eggs warm.
Their diligence paid off Saturday morning as the first eaglet emerged from its shell. Proud papa M15 could be seen and heard crying out from a nearby branch shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, celebrating his expanded family.
Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom
Comments