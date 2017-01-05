Four charged with hate crime after Facebook video shows group assaulting disabled man

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

4:15 Markelle Fultz, David Crisp after loss to Oregon

1:54 So what exactly is a mule cocktail?

2:00 Devin Hester thanks Carroll for finally giving him 'a scholarship'

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close