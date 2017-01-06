Rape increase is ‘not a trend we’re too worried about,’ says NYPD captain

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport Pause

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:54 So what exactly is a mule cocktail?

1:56 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable still seeking consistency from blockers