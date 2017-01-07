These are the victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

The lone gunman who fatally shot five people at Fort Lauderdale’s airport appeared to have flown here to specifically to carry out the horrific public attack — but exactly why remains unknown, South Florida’s top FBI agent said on Saturday. (Read more about the investigation)
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened at 5 a.m., less than 24 hours after a devastating shooting that left five dead and six injured.
Terry Andres, 62
Andres was from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and died at the airport, according to a local NBC affiliate in Virginia, WAVY-TV. Andres’ daughter told the local news station that her father was at the airport with his wife, who was unharmed, and that the pair were going on vacation. He worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, according to his Facebook profile.
Andres had been a volunteer on a support truck to assist firefighters with the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department in Virginia Beach. A former volunteer, Tommy Harrell, said he remembered Terry “as being a great person and doing anything to help out.”
Olga Woltering
Woltering and her husband, Ralph, are from Marietta, Georgia. The couple flew into Fort Lauderdale for a cruise with their children, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ralph wasn’t injured in the shooting, but Olga was killed. The cruise was to celebrate Ralph’s 90th birthday, said fellow churchgoer Dan Blankowski.
The couple were involved members of Transfiguration Catholic Church since they joined in 1978, he said, and regularly front seat attendees to 5 p.m. Mass.
“To call them pillars of the church would be a gross understatement,” Blankowski said.
Olga, a great-grandmother, was never seen without a wide grin, he said. Her habit of calling everyone “love” or “lovey,” was made all the more charming by her British accent.
“Olga was one of the most joyful, loving, caring and committed people I have ever met,” the church’s pastor, Fr. Fernando Molina-Restrepo, said in a statement. “This is a horrible tragedy for everyone here at Transfiguration, especially because Olga was so loved.”
Other parishioners mourned Olga’s death on social media.
“Tragedy hit too close to home today. Transfiguration Church lost a very loving and caring woman in the Ft Lauderdale airport attack,” Jerry de Varennes wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of the couple on a couch, smiling and bouncing babies on their laps.
Michael Oehme, mid-50s
Oehme and his wife, Kari flew to Fort Lauderdale from Omaha, Nebraska, for their annual cruise. When the shooting started, he was killed and his wife was injured, according to Omaha TV station WOWT.
The witness who told TV stations about the couple, Mark Lea, told Omaha ABC affiliate KETV he ran to help Kari Oehme moments after the shooting.
"I saw that she had a through-and-through on the right shoulder... And she said 'where's my husband, where's my husband?' and I asked her to describe him and she described him and I looked right over there and saw a white-haired guy in a blue shirt that he had on... and he was not moving, not breathing."
Michael Oehme owned his own surveying business, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
