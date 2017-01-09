Airport shooting suspect appears in federal court

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake Pause

1:02 Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital

2:11 Tacoma man finds his ‘life’s work of collecting’ 1,500 video games all gone

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:54 The 2017 Tacoma Wedding Expo

1:24 Card shark seniors eager to still play at UP center

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too