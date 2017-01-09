Miami immigration guru among many leaving Obama administration for private sector

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia Pause

1:54 The 2017 Tacoma Wedding Expo

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

2:34 Richard Sherman back at a Seahawks podium, not for too long but happily

1:24 Card shark seniors eager to still play at UP center

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

3:01 Bonney Lake's Brandon Kaylor, Curtis' Alex Stuart highlight Gut Check wrestling tournament