Roof’s family says ‘We will always love Dylann’

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing Pause

1:29 New bus route to showcase Tacoma's scenic waterfront

2:11 Bobby Wagner on Seahawks' familiarity with Atlanta

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

2:15 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' 2013 playoff loss at Atlanta motivates Russell Wilson

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

3:01 Bonney Lake's Brandon Kaylor, Curtis' Alex Stuart highlight Gut Check wrestling tournament