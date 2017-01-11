Weatherman has great comeback for daughter who used an app to dispute his forecast

A brief exchange of text messages between an Atlanta TV station’s top weatherman and his daughter has drawn millions of reads in a matter of days.
It was just before the year’s first snowfall in Georgia when 11Alive’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb got a text message from his daughter, Claire. He had just finished forecasting up to 3 inches of snow for the Atlanta area.
She had her doubts, though.
“The weather app says it’s not gonna snow,” she wrote.
“Thank you. Maybe your weather app will pay for your college,” he quipped.
Holcomb, who worked in Macon for 13WMAZ from 1986-1991, took a screen shot of the exchange and posted it on his Facebook page to an audience of more than 20,000.
On Tuesday, five days after the texts, the post had reached more than 10 million people, 11Alive reported.
It did snow in Atlanta but not as much as expected. The city did get a lot of ice, however.
