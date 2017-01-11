Company recalls boots when customer finds swastikas on the soles

Not many people would want to walk in this guy’s shoes.
Or so we hope.
The Reddit user was shocked when he wore his new pair of Polar Fox boots and discovered they left swastika-shaped footprints on the floor.
“There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots,” he wrote.
His photo of the footprints has been seen more than 2 million times. It kicked up a flurry of Nazi jokes on Amazon, where California-based Conal International Trading Inc. sells the boot.
“Good for marching into Poland but not so good for much else,” joked one reviewer.
“They weren’t the reich size,” snarked another.
The company is recalling the boot, claiming it wasn’t aware of what was happening on the boot soles until it saw the complaint on Reddit.
“That was totally something that wasn’t intentional or anything like that,” the company’s e-commerce manager, Anthony Nguyen, told the Daily Mail.
“It’s something that we’re going to pull off the shelves obviously … It was obviously a design flaw.”
The boots made news in Germany, too, where Stern, a weekly magazine based in Hamburg, noted another oddity — the boot’s name, Polar Fox.
That happens to be “the name of an operation carried out by the Wehrmacht of the German Reich in the Second World War: from Finnish and Norwegian soil, the goal was to conquer the port town of Murmansk against the Soviet Union,” the magazine noted.
“Furthermore, the (boot) can be described as … military combat boots.”
The fashionistas at Esquire magazine took offense at the boots for a very different reason — they’re ugly.
“The fact that they are described as ‘military combat boots’ does not exactly help matters,” Esquire noted. “Honestly, they’re pretty ugly, and that’s not even including the numerous white supremacist symbols!”
Comments