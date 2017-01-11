Trump will nominate a Supreme Court justice soon, but will it be soon enough?

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO Pause

3:19 Gas station robbery caught on tape

2:25 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on Seattle's running game heading to Atlanta

1:54 So what exactly is a mule cocktail?

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:15 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' 2013 playoff loss at Atlanta motivates Russell Wilson

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

1:29 New bus route to showcase Tacoma's scenic waterfront