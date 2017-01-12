High school assignment tells girls to go on a $5 date and ‘don’t waste his money’

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

0:33 Seahawks start practice 3 days before playoff game at Atlanta

3:10 Jane Allyn Norris lifts White River to 61-40 win over Franklin Pierce

1:47 Seahawks DC Kris Richard talks about slowing down Atlanta QB Matt Ryan

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school