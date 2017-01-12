Gun to her head, young girl refuses to hand over McNuggets to 12-year-old classmate

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

1:00 Local weatherman warns Boise of potential weather catastrophe

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son

0:33 Seahawks start practice 3 days before playoff game at Atlanta

3:10 Jane Allyn Norris lifts White River to 61-40 win over Franklin Pierce