These were the last Cubans to enter the U.S. as wet foot, dry foot policy ended

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

1:39 Video: Making a king cake in two minutes

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

3:10 Jane Allyn Norris lifts White River to 61-40 win over Franklin Pierce