The moment Trump starts his new job, the head of the DC National Guard loses his

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

0:20 How to pronounce 'Açai'

4:06 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies' 69-59 loss at California

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich