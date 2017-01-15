‘What adversity you went through?’ NFL player asks reporter who survived cancer

The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the media have long had a rocky relationship, dating back to retired running back Marshawn Lynch’s famously laconic interviews.
This season, however, things seemed to take a more vindictive turn. Star cornerback Richard Sherman threatened to ruin one reporter’s career after the reporter asked about a very public disagreement between Sherman and head coach Pete Carroll in late December. Sherman later apologized for his comments, but one of his teammates similarly lost his cool after the Seahakws lost their playoff matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.
Defensive end Michael Bennett, who has generated controversy and headlines in the past for his brash public persona, took offense after the game when FOX Q13 reporter Bill Wixey asked him why it seemed as though Seattle’s defense was unable to pressure Atlanta’s quarterback Matt Ryan, according to The News Tribune.
Cutting Wixey off mid-question, Bennett went on a profanity-laced and personal tirade against Wixey.
“We got a lot of pressure. He threw the ball really fast (unintelligible),” Bennett said, per The News Tribune. “Obviously, you don’t know football, so there was some (expletive) that happened. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could.”
“Don’t point a finger that we didn’t do anything. We did. (Unintelligible)! Don’t do that! Get out of my face, now! Don’t tell me I didn’t do my job, (expletive). Get the (expletive) out of my face! … Like I said, get out of my face! Don’t play with me! Don’t play with me! I just put my heart on the (expletive) field, don’t (expletive) play with me! Get the (expletive) out of my face, then. Try me again and see what happens.”
USA Today also reported that as Bennett, yelled, Wixey did not respond or escalate the situation.
“We lost the game!” Bennett continued, per USA Today. “That's the NFL, you non-playing (expletive)! What you do with your life? What you do with your lifetime (expletive)? What injury you play through? What adversity you went through?”
Sherman apparently intervened and calmed Bennett down after becoming aware of his yelling.
[Warning: Explicit language]
.@thenewstribune video: Richard Sherman in #Seahawks' locker room after loss at ATL. Michael Bennett goes #NSFW in background at 1:00 mark pic.twitter.com/iwYdGhPx35— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 15, 2017
According to local media reports, however, Wixey has actually faced some adversity in his life.
During tirade, Michael Bennett asked Q13 reporter Bill Wixey "What adversity you went through?!" Well, Wixey survived Hodgkin's Lymphoma.— Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) January 15, 2017
Wixey’s Twitter bio also lists him as a cancer survivor. While he was receiving chemotherapy, he continued to work and report, detailing his own treatments for viewers and giving interviews to local media outlets, including SeattlePI.com and MyNorthwest.com.
