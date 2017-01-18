She was praying for God to watch over her family when a car slammed into them

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases Pause

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

7:04 The Obama Effect

2:33 Federal Way's Malcolm Cola: 'We're not too worried about a record, we're worried about winning'

2:05 Legislative leadership offers early session outlines

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

4:09 Highlights: Roberto Gittens' rim-rocking plays not enough to lift Foss over Lincoln

0:36 Unidentified body found at Puyallup River