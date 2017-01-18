Supreme Court appears of two minds on whether trademark rejection limits free speech

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality Pause

2:33 Federal Way's Malcolm Cola: 'We're not too worried about a record, we're worried about winning'

1:25 Mucho-mega burrito dazzles hungry customers in Puyallup

2:05 Legislative leadership offers early session outlines

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

2:20 Lorenzo Romar previews Huskies game vs. Colorado

0:36 Unidentified body found at Puyallup River

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason