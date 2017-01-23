Trump fires up English-only debate with missing WhiteHouse.gov Spanish page

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare Pause

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

2:12 'This virus just attacks the body and the brain': Danielle Alaimo describes CMV

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

1:31 PLU students aid protester hit during Trump inauguration

0:36 Unidentified body found at Puyallup River

1:51 Northwest Nuggets: Film-room breakdown of Graham-Kapowsin's Foster Sarell

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close