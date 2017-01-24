What this lawyer did with 'especially vulnerable' immigrants just got him disbarred

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories Pause

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:21 W.F. West bounces back to rout top-ranked White River, 71-38

0:33 Scene of officer-involved shooting near Milton

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board