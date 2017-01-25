Co-Founder of the Allman Brothers Band, drummer Butch Trucks dead at 69

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason Pause

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:34 Traffic Q&A: State says homeless camps along state Route 16 pose danger to people and road crews

1:14 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer on first day of 2017 training camp