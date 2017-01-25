Trump signs order to build wall, vastly expand Border Patrol

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Concord

1:50 Video: 'Torture works': At Sun City stop, Trump says he favors waterboarding, 'much worse'

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

1:34 Traffic Q&A: State says homeless camps along state Route 16 pose danger to people and road crews