‘Lesbianism’ listed as a medical problem in woman’s records

1:32 Chihuly's gift of glass brings pride to Tacoma Pause

1:41 Sitting in Tacoma traffic in search of stories to tell

2:53 Puyallup woman proud to support Trump

1:35 Ivan, Tacoma's beloved gorilla, finds a home at Pt. Defiance Zoo

18:57 Young Ivan the gorilla featured in home movies

1:32 Puyallup mayor says not much has been done with homeless

3:51 Highlights: Trevante Anderson's 28 points lifts Lincoln over Wilson

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton