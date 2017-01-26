Are women 'really smart'? Young girls don't tend to think so, new study shows

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed Pause

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900-pound grizzly bear

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

1:32 Puyallup mayor says not much has been done with homeless

1:32 Chihuly's gift of glass brings pride to Tacoma

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia