Border wall could be funded by 20 percent tax on Mexican goods, Trump spokesman says

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall Pause

4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

1:32 Puyallup mayor says not much has been done with homeless

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900-pound grizzly bear

1:32 Chihuly's gift of glass brings pride to Tacoma

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich