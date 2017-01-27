British prime minister gets Trump to say he’s ‘100 percent’ behind NATO

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small Pause

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

0:56 A 1941 Cape Cod-style house for $140,000, shipping included

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich