As worries of 'Trumpocalypse' grow, bomb-shelter builder tries to keep up

2:44 Refugee on her life and President Trump's immigration actions Pause

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:49 Mysterious illness killing off seagulls in Tacoma

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

3:02 Highlights: Sindou Diallo scores 26 points to lift Curtis over Emerald Ridge

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton