Mikhail Gorbachev is worried about a world war; he hopes Trump and Putin can stop it

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary Pause

2:39 Jefferson wins 4A district bowling title; Wilson takes 3A title

1:53 School resource officers patrol Tacoma high schools

2:41 Lorenzo Romar recaps 86-75 loss at Arizona State

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

2:07 "Horrific": Tacoma belly dance shimmies out of the box