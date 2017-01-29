All Delta Air Lines flights grounded after systems outage

Delta Air Lines announced that it suffered a system outage Sunday night that has delayed all of its flights.
Delta teams are working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays. Flights in the air remain unaffected.— Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017
All flights in the air are unaffected, the airline announced. However, according to social media reports, once those flights have landed, they have been unable to approach the terminal, leaving passengers stranded.
Delta is the world’s largest airline in terms of passengers, per The Economist, serving more than 129 million people worldwide.
As of Sunday night, portions of Delta’s website appear to have crashed, including the company’s flight tracker page.
Per the Associated Press, the company said the outage was due to “automation issues.” This is the second time since August that Delta has suffered from technical problems, grounding flights.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details.
