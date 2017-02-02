Missing the Obamas? A new clothing line is here with all your Barack-inspired apparel

Former President Barack Obama has been out of office for less than two weeks, but one Chicago designer is trying to take advantage of the Obama nostalgia that already exists.
Five in 10 Americans wish that Obama was still the president, according to a Public Policy Polling study released Thursday. And now, Joe Fresh has launched an Obama-inspired clothing line on Thursday, a collection that includes a basketball jersey, t-shirts and hoodies at thankuobama.us.
Chance the Rapper, a Chicagoan, modeled the clothing.
I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017
The site crashed but we back up #ThankUObama https://t.co/VwPC4cYgDi pic.twitter.com/GlDDQwQyQf— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017
Fresh sells other clothing lines under joefreshgoods.
“with this project i wanted to timestamp a period in my life where i felt like i can do whatever i wanted to do and be whatever i wanted to be. The night obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying "thank you" and give me something to smile at every now and then when i look in the closet,” Fresh wrote on the thankuobama.us site.
The clothing runs from $150 for the basketball jersey to $35 for a t-shirt that says “Malia,” after Obama’s oldest daughter. There is a t-shirt that says “Barack n Michelle” on the front with the Obamas’ wedding date on the back. Another celebrates Michelle’s Chicago high school and another is inspired by a famous Notorious B.I.G. picture.
On the website, a scroll runs that reads, “Do not wear. This is art.”
The Obamas do not appear to be connected to the merchandise in any way.
President Donald Trump famously sells his own line of clothing and merchandise, including shirts, ties, suits, accessories and eyewear through the Trump Organization. Trump made a red “Make America Great Again!” hat the most famous prop of the election season.
The Obama collection came out on the same day that Nordstrom announced it was dropping Ivanka Trump’s brand, citing declining sales. Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump, and her brand had faced a boycott from critics of her father.
