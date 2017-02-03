Trump White House is leaving the public in the dark. Is it growing pains – or a plan?

1:11 Trestle work will cause short-term disruption for Sounder riders Pause

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

1:40 Avocados from Mexico: Secret Society

1:00 President encourages Senate Republicans to 'go nuclear' on SCOTUS nomination

1:01 Audi: Daughter #DriveProgress

1:01 Bud Light: Between Friends