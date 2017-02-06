Boston brags, Atlanta ‘doubled over’ after Patriots comeback Super Bowl win

Sports writers across the nation exploded Sunday night over Tom Brady and New England Patriots come back from a 28-3 deficit to win the Super Bowl. Here’s what they’re saying in the teams’ home states, as well as around the country:
From the Boston Globe:
“Case closed. Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback in history Sunday night and he did it in the most dramatic fashion.
The Patriots quarterback earned his fifth Super Bowl title and his collected his fourth Super Bowl MVP as the Patriots staged the most incredible and improbable comeback in history of America’s game, beating the Falcons, 34-28, in overtime at NRG Stadium...Brady was astoundingly brilliant in the second half, and put on a fourth-quarter performance that was incredible, even by his lofty standards.”
From the Atlanta Jounal-Constitution:
“They say champions must go through pain. But this was beyond pain. This was beyond a necessary learning experience. This was beyond Atlanta.
Because this is a new low for the Falcons. This is a new low for Atlanta sports. For as exciting and wonderful as this season was on so many levels — a magical offense, a young and improving defense, a seemingly new direction affirmed — the 2016 season will most be remembered for how it ended. With a splat: New England 34, Falcons 28.
A sports teams and its fan base was again left doubled over. Nobody’s wind will be coming back any time soon.”
“Sunday, (the Falcons) completely blew it. They had their shot at being champions and once again fell short. This franchise’s awful history just got a new black eye, a new low that will never, ever be topped. The Falcons will come back next year and try again, but this will sting forever.”
“Forget the redemption tour. Forget the revenge. Forget the vitriol against the NFL and its commissioner. Tom Brady and the Patriots rewrote the history books and the storylines last night with their epic, 34-28 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.”
From The Worcester (Mass) Telegram Gazette:
“Brady was simply stupendous...”
From the New York Times:
“Brady again summoned the sorcery of his right arm to stun the Atlanta Falcons in what is undoubtedly the greatest late surge in a Super Bowl. When James White sneaked into the end zone from 2 yards away, completing a 34-28 victory that defied the bounds of credulity and secured the Patriots’ fifth title, his teammates stormed onto the field, flung their helmets and hugged anyone who moved.
Across the field, the Falcons watched from their sideline as if fossilized in amber, too exhausted and dumbstruck to move.
They won...because of a truism that has beleaguered the league’s other 31 teams for 16 years running: the Patriots have Brady, and no one else does, not even the Falcons, who boasted the N.F.L.’s most valuable player in Matt Ryan.”
From the Los Angeles Times:
“It was arguably the greatest Super Bowl ever, followed by one of its most human celebrations. Brady wept. Several of his teammates collapsed. Others bounced around on the turf in a rolling hug. By the time the trophy was carried to the celebration stage, several Patriots shakily lined up to touch it and loudly curse in disbelief....
This is who the New England Patriots are, and it doesn’t matter if you are tired of their perceived arrogance or agree with some of their proclaimed politics or just love to hate them.
“You feel like you’re kind of immortal,’’ said Patriots defensive end Chris Long.
On a night when greatness tackled history, it kind of looked like it too.”
From Sport Illustrated:
“It was the NFL’s greatest comeback and its biggest collapse, a product of so much done right and so many things gone wrong....
The Patriots never even faced a third down in overtime. Boom, boom, dink, dunk, touchdown. In the end, it was so simple. You come back from a 28–3 deficit the same way you win five Super Bowls and establish yourself as the greatest quarterback in history: one play at a time.”
