Noise exposure has caused hearing loss for a quarter of adults in U.S.

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale Pause

1:14 Why grow organic?

3:05 Hidden Figures

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:43 Two arraigned for Saturday murder of Jason Emery

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:05 Ben Gore, Alex Cruz lift Orting to 2A SPSL Sound wrestling title