Religious resettlement organizations vow to keep serving despite Trump refugee ban

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale Pause

1:28 One day at a time

2:10 Obama announces​ ​plans​ ​to fight opioid, ​heroin epidemic

1:14 Why grow organic?

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:45 Emergency responders work to extricate deputy from vehicle

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close