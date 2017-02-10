How ritual chicken sacrifices in Miami helped halt Trump’s travel ban

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse Pause

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

0:37 Mudslide and flooding creek close state Route 7 near Mineral

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

1:37 Yemeni student talks about Trump's new restrictions

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges