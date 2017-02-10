Muslim hockey player’s trip to the U.S. comes with lots of baggage

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

0:37 Mudslide and flooding creek close state Route 7 near Mineral

1:37 Yemeni student talks about Trump's new restrictions

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:22 Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA