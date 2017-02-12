As wireless devices flourish, network security pros break into cold sweats

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations Pause

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

1:43 Operation Shark Dive helps soldiers cope with the wounds of war

0:46 Jordan Morris is back at Sounders preseason camp

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

3:06 Highlights: Cameron Cranston lifts Union to state with win over Bellarmine Prep

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4