An 8-year-old boy’s gruesome death worries social workers across the country

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations Pause

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

1:49 Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

0:46 Jordan Morris is back at Sounders preseason camp