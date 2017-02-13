Playboy magazine brings back nude women — but not all the way

1:49 Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County Pause

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:46 Jordan Morris is back at Sounders preseason camp

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary