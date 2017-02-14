Trump’s heated words come back to bite him in military and civilian courts

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale Pause

1:14 Why grow organic?

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

1:31 For Charles and Juanita, 80-plus Valentine’s Days and counting

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

4:11 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies 85-61 loss at Utah

3:06 Highlights: Cameron Cranston lifts Union to state with win over Bellarmine Prep