Despite high scores, NBA Dunk Contest falls flat for most fans

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

1:33 Dalton Young caps first unbeaten, 4-year wrestling career in Washington

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

1:25 Third annual PNW Taekwondo Duel breaks boards and builds community in Edgewood