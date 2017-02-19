Uber opens investigation after former engineer alleges sexual harassment cover-up

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know Pause

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days