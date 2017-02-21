Pizza, beer and family feuds: Why are people getting into fights at Chuck E. Cheese’s?

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4 Pause

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

2:38 Nelson Cruz arrives at Mariners training camp

2:51 Lorenzo Romar discusses loss to No. 5 Arizona

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

2:37 Lifting of pot ban could change small town

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary