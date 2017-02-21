Army vet charged with plotting Islamic State terror attack on Kansas City

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart Pause

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

3:25 Roberto Gittens, Foss rally to win district title over North Kitsap

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

1:13 Federal Way School District Superintendent Tammy Campbell offers support for levy cliff delay