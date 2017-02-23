'Explicit' live video of giraffe giving birth was dropped from YouTube; it's back now

2:12 Cruz: The Internet is fine Pause

0:53 Delta grounded flights Sunday due to 'automation issue', website also down

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:13 Federal Way School District Superintendent Tammy Campbell offers support for levy cliff delay

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4