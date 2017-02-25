28 injured after car plows through crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, police say

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

0:35 White River girls survive foul-fest for regional win over Washougal

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

2:10 Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:22 Coach Christian Miller discusses Auburn Riverside's win over Kamiak

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4