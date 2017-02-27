A town supported cracking down on illegal immigrants. But then they came for Carlos

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using Pause

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:08 Carlos Johnson discusses Huskies' 79-71 loss at Washington State