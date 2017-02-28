National

Vehicle in Alabama Mardi Gras parade runs into marching band

A vehicle in the Gulf Shores, Alabama, Mardi Gras parade ran into a marching band, injuring at least 11 people, several news outlets are reporting.

City spokesman Grant Brown told The Associated Press that the band had just entered the parade route Tuesday morning when a car behind the group lurched forward into the group.

At least three people were severely injured.

Brown says there is no indication the crash was anything but a “horrific accident.”

Video and photos from the scene show emergency workers helping the injured on the main highway running toward the beach.

The parade was canceled after the incident.

This breaking story will be updated.

