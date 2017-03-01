What are you giving up for Lent? For some, they’re disconnecting — literally

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday Pause

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team

2:33 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar discusses health of Markelle Fultz

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:13 Cleaning up toxic algae blooms from Waughop Lake

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit